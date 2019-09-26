Menu
Drivers warned: Three patients transported to Bundaberg Hospital last night

Rhylea Millar
26th Sep 2019 7:51 AM
EMERGENCY services transported three patients to Bundaberg Hospital last night, after two separate crashes occurred.

The first incident was reported at 9.44pm, when a single vehicle rollover occurred on Elliot Heads Rd, Ashfield.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, including a woman aged in her twenties.

When QFS attended the scene, one person had already managed to free themselves from the vehicle and they were able then able to remove the remaining patient from the car.

QAS transported both patients to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition and they were treated for minor injuries.

The second single vehicle crash occurred at 10.13pm last night on Fingerboard Rd and Tableland Rd in Taunton.

A male patient suffering from chest pain was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

