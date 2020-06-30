Drivers warned of cost increases from July 1

THE RACQ has warned Queensland motorists there would be a raft of increases to transport fees at the start of the new financial year.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said driver licence fees, registration costs and toll prices would go up from 1 July, but the good news was most increases would be below the national inflation rate of 2.2 percent.

"We know a lot of household budgets are hurting right now as we recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19, so it's pleasing to see these changes will keep cost of living growth at some of the lowest levels seen in the nation," Ms Smith said.

"Licence costs will increase by 1.8 percent, taking the fee for a five-year driver licence to $183.85, up from $180.70."

Ms Smith said motorists would again be paying more for vehicle registration in Queensland, despite the Club's ongoing calls for the State Government to freeze rego costs.

"We're relieved fees are only going up by 1.8 percent, but what we really wanted to see was no increase at all to help alleviate the pressure on household budgets," she said.

"From tomorrow, the cost of keeping a 4-cylinder car registered will jump to $392.85 a year and to keep a 7 or 8-cylinder vehicle on the road will cost more than $800 annually.

"We understand the challenges facing the government at this time, but we would urge it to reconsider the increase and implement a three-year freeze on vehicle registration costs."

Ms Smith said charges for travel on all Brisbane toll roads, except the AirportLink M7 and Legacy Way tunnel, would also increase in line with consumer price index (CPI).

"The cost of a trip in Legacy Way tunnel will actually increase above CPI, to $5.70 as part of an agreement to help fund the $60 million upgrade to the Inner City Bypass," she said.

"Time of day tolling has also been introduced in Legacy Way for Class 4 vehicles (heavy commercial vehicles), which means between 5am and 8pm drivers will pay $17.09, compared to the off-peak price of $15.09.

"The good news is Transurban is extending its toll credit program and from 1 July it will provide up to three months of free tolls for customers who've lost their jobs, had a significant reduction in hours, or for small businesses that are struggling. We welcome this assistance for commuters in need."

Fees are increasing from July 1.