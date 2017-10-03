Driver's terrifying hours stuck on live power lines

ON A LIVE WIRE: Cane truck driver Jamie Reck was scared for his life when his truck ran over a fallen powerline.

"DON'T touch anything and stay still.”

That's what emergency services told cane truck driver Jamie Reck after he drove over fallen powerlines.

What started as just another day driving cane trucks became potentially life-threatening for Mr Reck as he was on his way to the drop-off point to deliver his last load of cane.

The incident happened at Alloway just after 5am after a fault with a power pole caused the cables to fall and the pole to catch fire.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said the cane truck driver drove through Gordons Rd and Wises Rd, unaware that the cables were in his path.

"It was one of those freak accidents,” he said.

"It was so dark that by the time I had seen them it was too late,” he said.

"I did brake, but because the road was wet, a cane truck with a full load like that isn't going to pull up quickly.”

Mr Reck said he sat like a statue as no one was willing to get in too close to the live wires.

"Everything runs through your head, the first thing was my wife and kids,” he said.

"It was unreal and unless it happens to you it's hard to understand.

"It happened at 5.12am and they got me out at 7.30am.”

After sitting for more than two hours in a state of worry and uncertainty, Mr Reck said he was shaking but relieved when he was safely on the ground.

He said he'd never seen or been in a situation like that before and neither had his boss.

"When it first happened, I called my boss and he'd called 000,” he said.

"Ergon arrived within five minutes and then the emergency services after that.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it.

" I am very lucky, someone was definitely watching over me.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the truck driver was stuck at the site for some time as crews waited for Ergon Energy to isolate the area and cut the power.

"The driver was then removed safely from the truck,” the spokeswoman said.

"He was not injured.”

Paramedics, fire crews and Bundaberg police attended the incident.

Mr Reck said once the power was off and he was given the all-clear by paramedics, he drove the truck off and finished his shift before going home to his family.