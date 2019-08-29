Banned driver repeats crime then given parole

BACK AGAIN: Karne Price leaves Ipswich courthouse on March 22 this year after being warned not to drive again for three years. He only lasted a few weeks before getting caught behind the wheel again.

BACK AGAIN: Karne Price leaves Ipswich courthouse on March 22 this year after being warned not to drive again for three years. He only lasted a few weeks before getting caught behind the wheel again. Ross Irby

BACK in March disqualified driver Karne Price scored himself a four-month suspended jail sentence after being caught twice driving when disqualified by a court order.

Ipswich Magistrate Virginia Sturgess warned him then the three-year licence disqualification she imposed would be a long time for him to play the odds if tempted to drive.

The astute magistrate was proved right, with Price busted yet again when caught by police driving only a few weeks after the warning.

The court heard Price was caught again a few months later.

This week, the 22-year-old landscaper fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court on driving and drug charges.

Karne Brayden Price, of Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when court disqualified on April 19; driving when court disqualified on July 15; and two counts of being in possession of the dangerous drugs marijuana and Xanax tablets.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Price's lack of insight was a factor in failing to comply with court orders. The court heard Price also suffered from anxiety and depression.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said his continued offending verged on being very contemptuous behaviour.

The court heard Price had sought counselling for drug use and mental health issues.

Police facts state Price drove when disqualified on the Logan Motorway at Carole Park on April 19, and at Ipswich on July 15.

Mr Fairclough conceded it would not be unjust to activate the two suspended four-month jail sentences imposed in March for disqualified driving.

Mr Fowler said Price's traffic history before the court was alarming to say the least, with Price already the subject of two terms of imprisonment for disqualified driving offences, as well as a probation order for drug offences.

He took into account evidence Price was seeking professional help. Mr Fowler said this was significant in that it suggested some insight into his behaviour.

For the breach of his probation order, Price was fined $500.

Price was sentenced to one-month jail term on each of the drug charges.

He received two penalties of five months' jail, to be served concurrently, for the disqualified drives, and his ability to hold a licence was disqualified again for three years.

Mr Fowler ordered that the prior suspended four-month jail terms be served cumulatively with the five months, adding up to a nine-month sentence. Price was given immediate parole.