29°
News

Driver's licence needed for shop, says woman

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT4

MS NHUNG Thuy Pham told a Bundaberg court she would not have driven if she'd known her licence had been suspended because of demerit points.

Pham, 40, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed at South Isis on July 16.

However, it was pointed out to her by Magistrate Belinda Merrin that Pham must have known she was accumulating a lot of demerit points when issued with traffic tickets.

"I have a shop. Can I keep my licence so I can drive my children to school and to the shop?” Pham asked.

Pham said she had also been loaning her car to others.

Ms Merrin fined her $450 and disqualified for six months.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
Mysterious billboard message captivates Bundy

Mysterious billboard message captivates Bundy

REVENGE is a dish best served four metres high and for all road-users to see.

'Sorry love, we're full up': Residents turned away from tip

TRASH TALK: Booyal residents were turned away from the transfer station recently after it became full.

Couple forced to take rubbish back home again

Mum caught out on road

Suzannah Hosler, 38, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed when SPER suspended on July 31.

Woman 'unaware' licence had been suspended

Hot roof drinks ends in court

Thomas Bellis, 41, pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court to drink driving on July 28 along the Gin Gin-Mt Perry Rd

Extra beer after work proves costly

Local Partners