Driver's licence needed for shop, says woman

MS NHUNG Thuy Pham told a Bundaberg court she would not have driven if she'd known her licence had been suspended because of demerit points.

Pham, 40, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed at South Isis on July 16.

However, it was pointed out to her by Magistrate Belinda Merrin that Pham must have known she was accumulating a lot of demerit points when issued with traffic tickets.

"I have a shop. Can I keep my licence so I can drive my children to school and to the shop?” Pham asked.

Pham said she had also been loaning her car to others.

Ms Merrin fined her $450 and disqualified for six months.