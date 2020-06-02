DRIVERS COURT OUT: 7 times local motorists behaved badly

MOST drivers try to do the right thing. Others drink drive, drug drive or allegedly make their own licence plates.

These are some recent cases of some of the most concerning driving offences in the region recently.

Offences cost man $700

In March, police saw a car drive downn North Bucca Rd without number plates.

They did a U turn, intercepted the car and found the driver had a previous unlicenced driving offence on his record.

He ended up being fined for the driving offences, plus other public nuisance offences.

KFC was a bad craving for a drunk driver.

Heading to KFC on 12 beers a bad move

A man, 68, was labelled foolish after he drove to KFC and crashed his car after consuming 12 schooners of beer earlier in the day.

He crashed into a park car and was taken to hospital.

The decision to drive under the influence cost the man $1100 and 14 months without a licence.

Positive drug test after a big weekend

A young driver thought he was doing the right thing by waiting a day to drive home after a big weekend, but it still landed him in hot water.

He ended up fined and disqualified in court.

Man says he was spiked with meth at party

A Bundy dad said he was spiked with meth at a teenagers' party after being caught with the drug in his system on McCarthy Rd last year.

He said the offence happened because he was at a party with his teenage son, and believed he was spiked with the drug there.

He was disqualified from driving for one month, with a $200 fine.

Claims he had no idea he'd licked meth

A driver says he didn't know he'd tasted meth when he licked his finger before getting behind the wheel.

He was fined and disqualified for a period of time, with no conviction recorded.

Jail after driving with a loaded weapon

A man who drove along Princess St with a loaded handgun under his seat was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment.

"The concerning aspect here is the number of times you have been found in possession of weapons and explosives, in particular, that you were found with a loaded handgun in a public place," he said.

Alleged homemade rego plates don't fool cops

This one may be a little out of the Bundaberg region, but it gets a special mention for being rather unusual.

A South Burnett woman got a date with court after allegedly using a homemade, cardboard licence plate as well as failing to drive with P plates.