Drivers claim they didn't get SPER letters

Snail mail

NO letter from SPER caused a problem for Darren Bird when he was caught driving along Mt Perry Rd unlicensed.

Bird, 44, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on June 29 to driving unlicensed when SPER suspended it.

Police say he had been suspended since February and told officers he had not received a letter from Transport Qld.

He had moved address and not let SPER know.

Bird was disqualified for four weeks and fined $300.

'Debt' drive

PHILIP Adriaens didn't know his licence had been suspended because of SPER debt when police stopped his car in Bundaberg East on June 25.

He told police he received some government communication about SPER but done nothing about it.

Adriaens, a road builder, pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court and was fined $300, his licence disqualified for one month.