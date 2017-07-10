DRIVERS BEWARE: Tragedy could strike in school zones

PAY ATTENTION: Almost have of drivers in a recent RACQ survey admitted "accidentally” speeding in school zones.

A SLIP in attention could turn into a tragedy in our school zone areas.

That's the message from RACQ after 43% of drivers responding to a recent survey admitted to "accidentally” speeding in school zones.

With school back in full swing, RACQ has put drivers on notice for the start of Term 3 today, highlighting that ignorance or inattention were not valid excuses for breaking the rules.

"Speeding is no accident and the consequences of not keeping an eye on your speedometer can be catastrophic,” RACQ's Lauren Ritchie said.

"School zone times are standardised in Queensland to help motorists remember when to slow down.

"The standard operating times for school zones in Queensland is 7am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm, but drivers should be aware some schools have minor exceptions.”

Ms Ritchie said school zones were high-risk areas and urged drivers to expected the unexpected.

"When your eyes are off the road for just two seconds, a vehicle moving at 40kmh travels more than 22m - that's more than the length of a cricket pitch,” she said.

"It takes years for children to learn about spatial awareness and how to safely interact with traffic, so it's our role as drivers to keep an extra eye out around school zones, especially during drop off and pick up times.”

Bundaberg police have echoed RACQ's concerns and are urging drivers to slow down and remember the rules in school zones.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said police would be out in force now the holiday season had ended.

"Yes, you'll see our highly visible police out and about, enforcing road safety and protecting school communities,” she said.

"Help us to help you.”

Sen Const Loftus said school zones applied to all drivers, not just those transporting young children or teenagers.

"Remember to slow down, be observant and check the times the school zone is operating in your area,” she said.

"Times vary across the Wide Bay-Burnett region, with some schools having all-day school zones.”

