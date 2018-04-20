Odd note and baked beans left on car

The driver returned to her vehicle to find it covered in baked beans. Picture: The Sun

A DRIVER who left her car parked by a "blocking gate" returned to find her motor had been attacked with baked beans.

The woman, who wants to be known only as Emma, said her car was vandalised while left in a car park at submarine makers BAE in Barrow, UK.

The single mother also found a note attached to her windscreen which said: "Wake up earlier."

Emma, 30, took pictures of the bean attack and note and posted them to social media.

The angry message warned: "This is not a parking space. People need regular access to these back gates and you're stopping them!

"There is clearly signs on both gates indicating that access is needed and not to park there.

The driver, known as Emma, was left this angry note by a worker at BAE Systems in Barrow, Cumbria. Picture: The Sun

"Do this again and we will contact BAE Systems HR Department and we will also go to the council. If you want a proper parking space wake up earlier."

Emma wrote on social media: "So I got back to my car today to this - I wouldn't mind but I asked someone if it was OK to park where I was they said it would be fine and I was by no means blocking any gate!

"So whoever you are go tell who you like and tell them how your vandalised my car!"

She added: "To be honest the whole car park is terrible to get round and some houses back onto it which is what I am supposed to have blocked.

"I just think what a sad world we live in to do that to someone's car. The note fair enough if I have annoyed you, fine, but the beans!

"I'm a single mum working two jobs and trying my hardest but when something like this happens - yes it's funny but it's also time I don't have to waste cleaning them off my car.

"As far as I was concerned I was not blocking any gate and I even asked another employee if I was parked OK and they agreed it was fine.

"I also noticed when I returned to my car, a resident was able to park their car through one of the gates I apparently blocked."

Her post was shared over various Facebook pages, prompting plenty of comments in response to the beans on her car bonnet.

Zona Smith said: "Emma - please park there again and put a plate and knife and fork on your roof.

Genette Keane wrote: "Hahaha this is hilarious! I would park there again and see what you would get for tea tomorrow.

BAE Barrow is the main contractor for building nuclear submarines in the UK for the Royal Navy.

The firm employees over 7,000 people all across the UK working on weapons development for the armed forces.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said the incident had not been reported to police.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.