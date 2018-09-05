Menu
James Stirling Fletcher, 33, of Slade Point was caught drug-driving at Benholme.
Driver who failed police drug test admits to injecting ice

Luke Mortimer
5th Sep 2018 6:15 AM
A SLADE Point driver who admitted to injecting the drug ice, after failing a roadside drug test, won't be granted a work licence.

James Stirling Fletcher, 33, faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to driving with methamphetamines in his saliva at Mackay-Eungella Road, Benholme on June 17.

Fletcher told Magistrate Scott Luxton he hadn't had much luck with a work licence application.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told the court police were patrolling in a vehicle at 8.18am when they intercepted a Holden for a licence check and breath test.

Police called for back-up because "further police were required to assist", and Fletcher failed a saliva test.

"When questioned, the defendant said he'd injected a point and a half of methamphetamine yesterday morning ... ," Ms Pearson said.

Mr Luxton said Fletcher had a "like offence" on his record dated late 2016, but did note there was nothing concerning about his driving which led to the intercept.

Fletcher was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $750.

