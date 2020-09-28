Driver who allegedly killed pedestrian facing fresh charge

THE man charged with allegedly stealing a car which hit and killed 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man David Mallett was mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

Mr Mallett was in Bundaberg on business when he was struck by a car and killed while walking on the footpath near Red Rooster in the CBD.

Robert Noel Fisher is facing a fresh charge of failing to properly dispose a syringe and needle.

He did not appear in person and was represented by lawyer Ian Kendrick.

Mr Kendrick asked for the matter to be adjourned to align with Fisher’s other matters.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on October 29.