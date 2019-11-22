Menu
A B-double rolled near Apple Tree Creek this afternoon.
A B-double rolled near Apple Tree Creek this afternoon.
News

UPDATE: One patient transported to Bundaberg hospital

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 4:02 PM
UPDATE: One patient has been transported to Bundaberg hospital in a stable condition following a truck rollover earlier this afternoon.

A B-double loaded with cane mulch rolled at 3:12 this afternoon, south of the intersection at Stocks and North South Road near Apple Tree Creek.

There is no indication yet how the truck rolled, though no serious injuries were reported and the spokeswoman said traffic was still flowing past the scene of the crash.

