UPDATE: One patient transported to Bundaberg hospital

UPDATE: One patient has been transported to Bundaberg hospital in a stable condition following a truck rollover earlier this afternoon.

A B-double loaded with cane mulch rolled at 3:12 this afternoon, south of the intersection at Stocks and North South Road near Apple Tree Creek.

There is no indication yet how the truck rolled, though no serious injuries were reported and the spokeswoman said traffic was still flowing past the scene of the crash.

EARLIER: A B-DOUBLE loaded with cane mulch rolled near Apple Tree Creek earlier this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the rollover happened at about 3:10, south of the intersection at Stocks and North South Roads.

There is no indication yet how the truck rolled, though no serious injuries were reported and the spokeswoman said traffic was still flowing past the scene of the crash.