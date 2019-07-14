Menu
Neither overnight incidents claimed a life.
Driver walks away from 30m cliff plunge

by Thomas Morgan & Sarah Matthews
14th Jul 2019 8:03 AM
A MAN has walked away from a horror 30m plunge off a cliff southwest of Rockhampton this morning.

The accident happened in the small town of Walterhall about 3.50am, with a man in his 20s escaping with shoulder and leg injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the man was able to walk away from the vehicle after it went off the cliff on School St.

He was taken to nearby Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Four police crews, two ambulances and a fire truck were all tasked to the scene.

An ambulance statement said the car plunged 30m.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was thrown 15m from his bike after crashing into a stump on North Stradbroke Island overnight.

The crash happened about 10.45pm, with the rider complaining of chest, pelvis, spinal and lower body injuries.

An ambulance spokeswoman said the 27-year-old was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

It comes after a 33-year-old was killed in a motorbike crash west of Brisbane on Friday night.

