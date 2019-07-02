Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Driver uninjured in semi-trailer crash at Goodwood

Katie Hall
2nd Jul 2019 3:23 PM
A DRIVER has been transported to hospital in shock after the semi-trailer they were driving crashed off Goodwood Rd, Goodwood.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said crews were called to the incident just after 2pm.

"It was a single truck crash and paramedics treated one patient,” the spokesman said.

The driver was reportedly uninjured from the crash.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the truck had jackknifed off the road on the Childers side of the Woodgate Beach turn-off.

