Driver uninjured in semi-trailer crash at Goodwood

A DRIVER has been transported to hospital in shock after the semi-trailer they were driving crashed off Goodwood Rd, Goodwood.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said crews were called to the incident just after 2pm.

"It was a single truck crash and paramedics treated one patient,” the spokesman said.

The driver was reportedly uninjured from the crash.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the truck had jackknifed off the road on the Childers side of the Woodgate Beach turn-off.