Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TARA CRASH: The driver of a vehicle is Tara is being treated by QAS staff after a crash this morning.
TARA CRASH: The driver of a vehicle is Tara is being treated by QAS staff after a crash this morning. File
Breaking

One killed in fatal Tara crash

Michael Doyle
by
28th Jul 2018 8:42 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM

UPDATE: One person has been killed and another is in hospital after a single-vehicle accident this morning. 

The vehicle rolled on Taylors Rd, Tara, near the intersection with Tulagrie Rd, just after 8am according to QPS media. 

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service reported one person was killed in the accident, and another had been taken to Tara Hospital. 

An RACQ Lifeflight helicopter has been called to transport the patient from Tara to a Brisbane Hospital, according to the QAS spokeswoman. 

QPS media said a forensic crash unit will be investigating. 

EARLIER: THE DRIVER of a car which crashed in Tara this morning is being treated on scene.

QPS media has reported a single-vehicle accident which happened on Taylors Rd, Tara, just after 8am. 

A spokesman for QPS said the car had flipped, and Queensland Ambulance staff were on scene performing first aid. 

Queensland Ambulance Service stated on their Twitter this morning, that lengthy delays were to be expected and urged residents to avoid the area. 

More to come. 

crash fatality qas qps

Top Stories

    CRISIS POINT: Fears more will be jobless in Bundy

    premium_icon CRISIS POINT: Fears more will be jobless in Bundy

    Politics BUNDABERG is one of Australia's unemployment hotspots and a concerned local has predicted things are going to get worse.

    'Predatory' Bundaberg pedophile preyed on girls

    premium_icon 'Predatory' Bundaberg pedophile preyed on girls

    Crime Judge sentences predator to jail term

    Inside Bargara's top selling home

    premium_icon Inside Bargara's top selling home

    News This property is the top selling house in Bundaberg

    Bundy police release photos of people they want to speak to

    Bundy police release photos of people they want to speak to

    News Officers believe trio may be able to help with investigation

    Local Partners