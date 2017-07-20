22°
Driver trapped with broken bones after crash

Crystal Jones
| 20th Jul 2017 4:47 PM

UPDATE: The woman has been freed from her car after it crashed into cane fields on the Ring Rd.

The woman has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital. 

Crews worked for more than an hour to free the woman from her Holden ute after it rolled.

The vehicle will be towed away.

EARLIER: Crews are on scene following a crash resulting in a woman being trapped in her car. 

Jaws of life are being employed to help rescue the woman from her Holden ute.

About five firefighters are on site.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said a woman in her 50s was trapped in the Kensington crash. 

The incident was called in at 4.11pm. 

The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash.

Early reports suggest the woman has suffered multiple fractures. 

As of 4.45pm today crews were working to free the woman from the car. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Woodward Rd and the Bundaberg Ring Rd. 

Ambulance, fire and police crews attended.

