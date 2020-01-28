Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver trapped in ‘dangerous’ floods

by KEAGAN ELDER
28th Jan 2020 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A driver is lucky to be alive after ending up in deep floodwaters.

Emergency services, including firefighters and police, were fortunately able to reach the 63-year-old driver who got trapped on Jerona Rd near Giru about 9.30am after flood waters made access difficult.

The QGAir rescue helicopter was also tasked.

The car had reportedly come off the road, with floodwaters rising up to the door.

The QGAir Rescue Helicopter
The QGAir Rescue Helicopter

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was able to be freed after the carr he was driving was towed to higher ground.

"The 63-year-old male driver was uninjured. He was transported by police to a nearby roadhouse," he said.

Police reminded motorists not to drive through floodwaters.

More Stories

Show More
driving through floods flood rescue floodwater

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        premium_icon Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        News Peak cyclone season starts this weekend, and weather watchers yesterday found a model predicting a cyclone crossing at Fraser Is

        Bundaberg in line for drought relief funding

        premium_icon Bundaberg in line for drought relief funding

        News Bundaberg Regional Council will receive $1 million after today’s announcement there...

        Valued volunteer says goodbye to station

        premium_icon Valued volunteer says goodbye to station

        News Antionette is hanging up her ViP hat.

        Taxi driver basher's plan to move to Bundaberg

        premium_icon Taxi driver basher's plan to move to Bundaberg

        News Man plans to live in Bundaberg after jail release