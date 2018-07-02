Driver trapped in car after hitting tree

MINOR INJURIES: The man was taken to hospital after fireys removed a car door, freeing him from the vehicle.

MINOR INJURIES: The man was taken to hospital after fireys removed a car door, freeing him from the vehicle.

PARAMEDICS were responding to another emergency when they came across a car that had struck a tree at Welcome Creek yesterday.

The driver, a man believed to be aged in his 40s, was trapped inside the car after it left Moore Park Rd about 4.40pm yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said fireys removed one door from the car before the man could be freed.

The driver received minor injuries and was taken in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.

It's a timely reminder for drivers to take care, especially given the school holidays.

Meanwhile, a young boy was treated for minor injuries after coming off a quad bike on a rural property just outside Mundubbera.

Emergency services were tasked to the address off Coonumbula Rd just before 2pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the 10-year-old was temporarily pinned beneath the bike but only received relatively minor injuries.

He was taken to Mundubbera Hospital in a stable condition.

Also yesterday, a woman was rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway south of the Bundaberg region.

Emergency services attended the scene about 10am after reports the car had rolled in Duckinwilla, near Howard.

The woman suffered minor cuts and bruising.