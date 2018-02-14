Menu
Driver told to address her issues

Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
UNLICENSED driver Amy Louise Sivyer chose to defy the law when she got behind the wheel of a car in Bundaberg.

When police stopped Sivyer on Targo St about noon on October 30 she admitted she did not hold a current driver's licence.

Her licence had been disqualified by the court on October 5 for three months.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Sivyer it was the fourth time in the past two years she had been before the courts.

Sivyer pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without a licence and was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for two years.

"You need to start addressing the issues that are causing you to keep coming back to court, otherwise penalties of imprisonment can be imposed,” Ms Merrin said.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
