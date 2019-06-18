'My life is unbearable': Heartbreak after horror crash

Adam Plooy, remembering his brother Jeremy, outisde Lismore Court where the sentencing of driver Krystyl Sloan-Rummery, 34, took place.

UPDATE, Tuesday, 9.30am: A WOMAN has walked free from court after being sentenced over a fatal Bruxner Hwy crash.

Krystyl Sloan-Rummery, 34, pleaded guilty last month to one count of negligent driving occasioning death over the August 20, 2018 crash that killed 39-year-old motorcyclist Jeremy Plooy.

Jeremy was travelling east on the Bruxner Hwy when Sloan-Rummery entered from Ballina Rd at Alstonville, colliding with him.

He died at the scene.

A charge of negligent driving and two counts of failing to give were withdrawn and dismissed last month.

The mother-of-four, supported by family, appeared downcast as Jeremy's brother, Adam, and mother, Carol Myers, read their victim impact statements to the court.

Before Lismore Local Court on Monday, Ms Myers spoke of her "inconsolable grief" and the heartache at special occasions, like their first Christmas without Jeremy, or that he couldn't be at his Bachelor or Nursing graduation.

"(His graduation) was such a momentous occasion filled with pride but overtaken by grief, anger and a deep longing for him to be there to accept it himself," Ms Myers said.

"My life without Jeremy now is unbearable.

"Grief is with me, every minute of every day."

Adam Plooy recalled how close he'd been with his younger brother.

He told the court he'd no longer been able to enjoy the many hobbies he'd shared with Jeremy, whose death he described as "soul destroying".

Sloan-Rummery's solicitor, Vince Boss, said during his submissions he wasn't seeking to "minimise the ripple effect that it's had on the community".

He said the court faced a "difficult sentencing exercise" in balancing a life lost with the objective criminality of his client, who had no prior driving record except a p-plate compliance issue in her 19 years on the road.

"This is a lady who stopped at a give way sign, thought she was clear and pulled out," he said.

"Whether it was non-attention, the angle of the sun, there's many issues that came into play but ultimately the decision to pull out... was that of Ms Sloan-Rummery.

"There's been four deaths on this section of road since it's been opened."

A motorbike rider has died after a crash on the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg

He stressed the Roads and Maritime Service had rushed to make significant changes to the interchange.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said drivers were still responsible for their actions, whatever the condition of the road.

"The roads around here, none of them are excellent," he said.

"There's always going to be a road that could be upgraded.

"That means (drivers) need to use greater care and due diligence."

He said while the key victims of the incident were Jeremy's family, the loss of his contribution to society as a future nurse and in other ways should also be considered.

"There was a great degree of assistance that would have been provided by that person to the community," he said.

Magistrate Heilpern stressed in his sentencing remarks that the maximum penalty for the offence, 18 months, was six months less than that of shoplifting.

He said negligent driving "occurs regularly" but usually resulted in nothing but "a correction on the road" or motorists slamming on the brakes, whereas this instance was a "complete catastrophe".

Noting the pain caused by Jeremy's death but also Sloan-Rummery's prior good character, Mr Heilpern said there were "no easy sentencing answers".

He said there was "a great imbalance" in that any sentence "just doesn't reflect the loss".

"It never can, even if it was a full time jail term, it still would reflect the loss of his life," he said.

He sentenced Sloan-Rummery to a nine month intensive corrections order.

She will face an automatic three-year disqualification from driving.

