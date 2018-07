Police intercepted the man on the highway.

A 25-year-old Ipswich man has had the number plates of his car confiscated for 90 days after being pulled up on the New England Highway north of Wallangarra.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra police, said the man was charged with driving while disqualified and driving under the influence of a dangerous drug.

He will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court in August.