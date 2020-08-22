Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One person was critically injured and another seriously injured in a crash at Tiaro.
One person was critically injured and another seriously injured in a crash at Tiaro.
News

Driver to face court after fatal Tiaro crash

Carlie Walker
22nd Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRIVER, involved in a fatal crash in Tiaro, will face court charged with driving without due care and attention.

The 28-year-old man will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 7.

The crash happened on July 16 on the Bruce Highway.

A 58-year-old Apple Tree Creek woman died while being transported to hospital, while her husband, a passenger in the car, was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries, but in a stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 28-year-old Coopers Plains man, was also flown to hospital after the crash.

More Stories

bruce highway fccourt fccrash fraser coast tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies following devastating crash in Bundaberg

        Premium Content Man dies following devastating crash in Bundaberg

        News POLICE are investigating an incident after a man involved in a Bundaberg crash has sadly passed away.

        Rescue helicopter attends to injured man after boat fall

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter attends to injured man after boat fall

        News The male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital

        Childers Rd closed after Branyan crash

        Premium Content Childers Rd closed after Branyan crash

        News Authorities were called to the scene before 3.30am.

        'You’re a coward, you violated me': Woman relives dad abuse

        Premium Content 'You’re a coward, you violated me': Woman relives dad abuse

        News Stepfather stole girl’s innocence during years of abuse