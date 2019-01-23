Menu
CRASH SCENE: A man has thanked two helpers. Mike Knott BUN220119CRA2
Driver thanks those who helped girl, 7, after crash

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jan 2019 6:13 PM

THE driver of a car involved in a serious crash has come forward to offer his thanks to two women who helped his granddaughter.

The driver, a man named Steve, said that immediately after the crash, two women stopped in separate cars and assisted. He said they took time to take care of his granddaughter while they were both shaken up and before ambulance crews arrived.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to the ladies who took the time to care for my granddaughter until the ambulance got there,” he said.

The crash happened on Tuesday at the intersection of Hummock and Elliott Heads Rds when a station wagon and a semi-trailer collided.

The semi-trailer was carrying large pipes at the time of the incident and the crash blocked lanes of traffic.

