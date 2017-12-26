Driver spitting out of Commodore catches police attention

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A DRIVER spitting from his blue Commodore at 2am while parked in the CBD caught the attention of Bundaberg police.

Officers spoke to Tyler-James Walmsley then busted him for drink driving.

Walmsley, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to being in charge of a motor vehicle when under the influence of alcohol (0.162) at 2.05am on Saturday, November 25.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said Walmsley had been leaning out the door and spitting on the ground, both his feet in the foot-well of the car.

Senior Constable Blunt said Walmsley says he had eight cans of Jim Beam pre-mix between 7.15pm and 1am.

The key to the car was in a door compartment next to him but Walmsley had been in the driver's seat.

CCTV footage showed him walking from the car into the nearby Club Hotel then later return.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Walmsley had a prior drink driving offence in 2016 with an alcohol reading of 0.122.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring disqualified him from driving for nine months with a $1000 fine - sent to SPER.