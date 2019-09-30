Driver smoke warning as fire nears homes

HALF a dozen Rural Fire Service crews have been called to a grass fire just south of Childers.

Rural Fire Service Area Director Bundaberg Bruce Thompson said the fire was near the Bruce Hwy and Gelsominos Rd, South Isis and about 10-20 acres in size.

Mr Thompson said the fire was near but not immediately threatening any homes at the moment.

SMOKE WARNING: The fire is near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Gelsominos Rd in South Isis.

With the fire so close to the highway Mr Thompson is urging drivers to slow down, put their lights on and be aware of potential wildlife on the road in the smoky conditions.

He said in a smoky haze it can be difficult to see fire fighters in high visibility gear and lights, so spotting a kangaroo or cattle can be extremely difficult and dangerous.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Drivers should proceed with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.