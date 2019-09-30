Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire truck. September 12, 2014.Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Fire truck. September 12, 2014.Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
News

Driver smoke warning as fire nears homes

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
30th Sep 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HALF a dozen Rural Fire Service crews have been called to a grass fire just south of Childers.

Rural Fire Service Area Director Bundaberg Bruce Thompson said the fire was near the Bruce Hwy and Gelsominos Rd, South Isis and about 10-20 acres in size.

Mr Thompson said the fire was near but not immediately threatening any homes at the moment.

SMOKE WARNING: The fire is near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Gelsominos Rd in South Isis.
SMOKE WARNING: The fire is near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Gelsominos Rd in South Isis.

With the fire so close to the highway Mr Thompson is urging drivers to slow down, put their lights on and be aware of potential wildlife on the road in the smoky conditions.

He said in a smoky haze it can be difficult to see fire fighters in high visibility gear and lights, so spotting a kangaroo or cattle can be extremely difficult and dangerous.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Drivers should proceed with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

bruce highway bundaberg fire rural fire service smoke warning
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Nurse sued after being paid wrong long service

    premium_icon Nurse sued after being paid wrong long service

    News A retired nurse, who worked in public hospitals for almost 50 years, is being sued by Queensland Health over a miscalculated leave payment they admit was a “system...

    One-punch crim fights deportation

    premium_icon One-punch crim fights deportation

    News A BUNDABERG resident has started a petition in the hopes of gathering support to...

    IN COURT: Who is expected in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who is expected in Bundaberg court today

    Crime Each day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...