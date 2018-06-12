Driver seen throwing chips to dingo on Fraser

DOG ACT: Feeding dingoes on Fraser Island is illegal and incurs hefty fines.

VISITORS to Fraser Island are being warned not to feed dingoes after campers recently spotted one of the animals being fed.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman said campers reported seeing a four-wheel drive stop near a dingo and a person throw chips out of the window.

"No registration details were obtained by witnesses to allow for further investigation, but visitors should be warned that substantial fines apply for this illegal behaviour,” the spokeswoman said.

Feeding dingoes on Fraser is illegal and incurs hefty fines as it encourages the animals to interact with people, which can turn dangerous.

To reduce risk around dingoes while on Fraser Island:

Stay within arms' reach of children

Walk and sit in groups

Never run or jog

Camp within fenced areas where possible

Lock up food stores and ice boxes

Never store food or containers in tents

Secure all rubbish, fish and bait

Visitors can report a negative dingo interaction to rangers by emailing dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au or by calling 4127 9150.

So far on Fraser Island this year, dingoes have been involved in one high-risk interaction and 23 interactions featuring threatening behaviour.