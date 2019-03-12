Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been roasted for his grumpy confrontation with a driver. Picture: Reddit
A man has been roasted for his grumpy confrontation with a driver. Picture: Reddit
Motoring

Dashcam catches driver’s angry Chermside carpark outburst

12th Mar 2019 8:27 AM

A GRUMPY Queensland driver has been roasted on social media after he was caught on a dashcam furiously yelling at a woman trying to reverse park.

The driver with the dashcam was driving behind the two feuding cars last week at a Westfield carpark in Chermside, a suburb in Brisbane.

The driver's camera caught the moment the woman, driving a white Subaru, found the spot she wanted.

While the spot was clearly an easy one to drive straight into, the woman decided to reverse into it - a decision that didn't sit well with the car behind her.

 

A man has been roasted for his grumpy confrontation with a driver. Picture: Reddit
A man has been roasted for his grumpy confrontation with a driver. Picture: Reddit

 

The man flung his door open to yell at the woman. Picture: Reddit
The man flung his door open to yell at the woman. Picture: Reddit

 

Instead of reversing slightly and giving the woman a metre or two to easily complete the reverse park, he refused to move, forcing the woman to manoeuvre around him.

The woman slowly works her way in, but when she comes close to the man's Mazda, he furiously flings his door open, jumps out of the car and screams at her.

 

Their fight was short-lived. Picture: Reddit
Their fight was short-lived. Picture: Reddit

 

The pair argue for a couple of seconds before the man gets back in his car and drives off.

The footage was shared to social media, with most commenters being on the woman's side.

"Jesus, just be patient. The whole thing took twice as long as it needed to because he carried on like a tool," one commenter wrote.

Another said the driver lost his cool over something small.

"Ha, what a sad little man. Must suck to get triggered by something so incredibly trivial," they wrote.

"Yeah the reverse park wasn't needed but then again those corner parking spots are a bit sh*tty to get out of but still, rage certainly wasn't needed," another added.

cars news motoring road rage

Top Stories

    Hog's Breath could be back on the menu

    premium_icon Hog's Breath could be back on the menu

    Business HOG'S Breath Cafe has recently put the call out for a Bundaberg-based 'Boss Hog' which could see the 18 hour slow-cooked prime rib back on the menu in Bundy.

    ROLLING UPDATES: Fireys believe blaze was deliberately lit

    ROLLING UPDATES: Fireys believe blaze was deliberately lit

    News Stay up to date with day three of the Woodgate fire.

    19 people police want to speak to in Bundaberg

    premium_icon 19 people police want to speak to in Bundaberg

    Crime Investigating officers ask for help to crack cases

    Next stop, prison for re-offender

    premium_icon Next stop, prison for re-offender

    Crime Police found methyl amphetamine, needles, marijuana and a bong