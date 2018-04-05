Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR: A Gladstone driver was left red-faced yesterday afternoon after forgetting where he parked.
DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR: A Gladstone driver was left red-faced yesterday afternoon after forgetting where he parked. Pixabay
Offbeat

Driver reports car stolen after forgetting where he parked

Andrew Thorpe
by
5th Apr 2018 5:47 AM

IF IT was a Hollywood comedy blockbuster, it's fair to say it wouldn't have done too well at the box office.

A Gladstone man was asking police officers "Dude, where's my car?!" yesterday afternoon - but the caper didn't last long.

The man reported his car as stolen from the carpark of the Club Hotel just after midday.

Police issued an alert to officers across Gladstone to be on the look-out for the vehicle, a white Ford ute.

After more than an hour of searching, the ute was found parked outside a business on Tank St - just three blocks from the hotel in question.

"Officers located the man, spoke to him and he advised he had forgotten where he'd parked it," a police spokesman told The Observer.

No further action is expected to be taken by police.

Related Items

club hotel forgetfulness gladstone crime gladstone police
Gladstone Observer
Council flags height concerns with 9-storey Bargara project

Council flags height concerns with 9-storey Bargara project

News THE developers behind a controversial Bargara development have been hit with a 10-page request for more information from Bundaberg Regional Council.

  • 5th Apr 2018 12:28 PM
New mum nearly dies after contraception insert goes wrong

New mum nearly dies after contraception insert goes wrong

News I was worried my eight-week-old baby wouldn't remember me if I died

Tray ripped from ute, car in dam following serious crash

Tray ripped from ute, car in dam following serious crash

News A CAR has ended up in a dam following a crash at Windermere.

Bundy pensioner backs part-time work push for elderly

Bundy pensioner backs part-time work push for elderly

Politics Drive begins to allow pensioners to earn more and keep benefits

Local Partners