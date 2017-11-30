Driver questioned over Woodgate local's death

John Bellerby, 72, was killed after being hit by a car while walking on The Esplanade at Woodgate about 7.40pm.

POLICE have questioned a Woodgate resident following the death of local man John Bellerby on Monday.

Initial investigations suggested Mr Bellerby had taken a few steps out on to the road before the vehicle struck him.

Childers Police Sergeant Geoff Fay said the 72-year-old driver, a Woodgate local, was detained by police on the night of the incident and taken to Childers Police Station.

"He provided a breath test and recorded .084, which is low range drink driving,” Sgt Fay said.

"No one has been charged with any offences at the moment and any charges will be made in due course after investigations are complete.”

The small community of Woodgate have been left shocked and devastated by the news of Mr Bellerby's death, with many paying tribute to him this week.

The QAS First Responder was also involved in the Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade for a number of years and started many Woodgate traditions including the annual Easter Fair and community Christmas tree.