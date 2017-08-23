Driver positive for ecstasy after music festival

PILLS AND POT: Lewis Fielding tested positive to having ecstasy and marijuana in his system while driving.

A DRIVER heading home after fun at a music festival got caught by police drug driving.

For Lewis Fielding it put a damper on the event when it landed him before Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving on Monday, June 5.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Fielding was stopped by police around 10am when driving a white Ford station wagon.

And made admissions he had "shared a couple of joints on Friday night”.

A test revealed the presence of MDMA and cannabis in his saliva.

"I've no excuse. It was after a festival,” Fielding said.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.