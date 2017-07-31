Driver on wild ride after Wild Turkeys

TOO much Wild Turkey sent Mark Burge on a wild ride, crashing into scrub while behind the wheel of his unregistered Ford Falcon.

Police at the scene discovered the ACT plates attached to his Ford were false and that Burge was over the legal alcohol limit.

Burge, 29, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving on March 3, driving unlicensed, driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle and using a plate belonging to another vehicle.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Burge was driving near Burnett Heads at 11.30pm when he crashed.

At the scene he blew 0.117 but at the police station the reading was 0.81.

Snr Cnst Blunt said the ACT registration plates had been cancelled nearly 10 months before.

Burge told officers at the scene that he did a u-turn, accelerated and lost control, ending up in bushes.

"He says he had four cans of Wild Turkey bourbon,” Snr Cnst Blunt said.

The court heard Burge bought the Ford at Gin Gin and because it had no plates he used the ACT plates he had.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer acknowledged Burge's record had a lot of disqualified driving or suspension offences.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin noted Burge had served jail time for unlicensed driving.

"Your criminal history demonstrates you have a complete disregard for the law,” Ms Merrin said.

She fined him $1163, ordered he do 80 hours of unpaid community service and banned from him from holding a licence for four months.