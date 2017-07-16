Driver on meth and pot

Houghton had methylamphetamine and marijuana in his system when he was pulled over on April 28.

ASHLEY Houghton was back driving on a probationary licence when he was caught drug driving at Kensington.

Houghton had methylamphetamine and marijuana in his system when he was pulled over on April 28.

He pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to committing the offence on the Ring Rd.

"I just got it back as I previously lost it for nine months,” Houghton told the magistrate.

"I wasn't aware it was in my system from the night before.”

He said he had just moved 20km out of town.

Houghton was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.