Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to the fatal crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill
Police were called to the fatal crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Driver on drugs when crash killed teen: cops

Felicity Ripper
9th Feb 2021 5:30 PM | Updated: 10th Feb 2021 4:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 24-year-old woman has been charged over a fatal crash that killed her teenage passenger.

The passenger, 19, died on December 13 after the Holden Astra she was in hit a power pole at Vise Rd, Mons.

The woman, from Diddillibah, was on Tuesday charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving with a drug present in her blood.

She is due to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 4.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman at the time of the crash said paramedics tried to revive the young passenger at the scene before he was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG READ: Why Bundaberg desperately needs more babies

        Premium Content BIG READ: Why Bundaberg desperately needs more babies

        News The theory behind why demographers want legislative change to make it easier to have more children

        • 10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Barrister switches sparring style from courtroom to the ring

        Premium Content Barrister switches sparring style from courtroom to the ring

        News Read about his journey to putting on the gloves in the lead up to his first bout...

        • 10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

        Premium Content Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

        News To celebrate the milestone and thank the community for their support over the last...

        • 10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Premium Content Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Health Queensland health services record $82m operating loss in 2020

        • 10th Feb 2021 5:05 AM