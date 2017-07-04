Driver of Proton wanted after evading officers

Can you help police locate a wanted car?

POLICE are on the hunt for a driver wanted for evading police on two separate occasions.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the incidents, which happened about 6.25am on Sunday on Takalvan St and about 9.55pm on June 26 on Steffensen St, were under investigation.

She said both incidents involved a red and black Proton Persona with Queensland registration ULD-432.

If you have any information which may assist investigators, you can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference QP1701110604 and QP1701143220.