Driver oblivious to smoke, sparks from blown tyre

DESPITE smoke and sparks, the driver of a green Suzuki Swift hatch seemed unaware a front tyre had ruptured after she struck a traffic island.

A worried fellow motorist, who at first feared the Swift driver was suffering a heart attack, tried to alert her by flashing her own headlights and sounding the horn. That driver later told police they saw the Suzuki just minutes before swerving and narrowly missing vehicles on the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank.

In evidence before Ipswich Magistrates Court given by prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing, the Suzuki's driver Casey-Lee Brady then left the motorway at Gailes and mounted a centre traffic island. A front tyre deflated.

Sgt Laing said smoke and sparks were seen coming from the damaged tyre and rim and the other driver phoned police.

The Suzuki stopped, as did the other driver.

Casey-Lee Brady, 32, from Taringa, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Gailes on June 2 with a reading of 0.135.

Sgt Laing said officers spoke to Brady and could smell liquor on her breath. She was also unsteady on her feet.

"She says she was the driver and been waived down. A front tyre had blown and she had not known because of the volume of her music and traffic noise," Sgt Laing said.

"She says she had one (glass of) Johnny Walker Black Label 20 minutes before driving."

Defence lawyer Christopher Trace said Brady acknowledged her driving was stupid.

He said Brady has a chemistry degree and is a qualified forensic scientist who hopes to join the Queensland Police Service. Mr Trace sought that a conviction not be recorded.

"It's not just drinkdriving down the road. Her driving conduct was outrageous," said magistrate David Shepherd.

Mr Shepherd said he was sure the QPS would do its own check and regardless of whether a conviction was recorded or not, would know about the drink driving offence and her reading of 0.135.

He said an aggravating circumstance was Brady's manner of driving.

Fined $800, Brady was disqualified from driving for six months.

