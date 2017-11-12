Menu
Driver nabbed drunk after car crash

COURT HOUSE: The Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail
COURT HOUSE: The Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail Mike Knott

DRUNK behind the wheel and revving her engine after she slammed into a parked car, Aleigha Paulson drove from the crash scene.

The noise of the crash had however alerted the owner of the parked car and his neighbours, including one who chased Paulson as she drove her damaged car along Sims Rd.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Paulson was more than four times over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the incident, returning a reading of 0.217.

Paulson, 34, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at 3.10pm on Friday, September 29.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Tina Bland said Paulson's car had stopped after the impact while the other car had been propelled halfway off the road.

As the owner of the other car walked toward Paulson she drove away despite the tyre having been ripped off one of her car's wheels while another wheel was buckled.

When police spoke to Paulson she said she thought she had consumed six glasses of Jim Beam.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Paulson didn't normally drink spirits and was taking medication.

Mr James said his client also had been dealing with some personal issues.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Paulson $1200 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months. She will also be subject to an Interlock device for two years when she gets her licence back.

