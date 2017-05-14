Driver lucky to be alive after smashing into Bundy pub

HARD HIT: Photo show damage after a Landcruiser smashed into the South Kolan Pub in the early hours of the morning on Mother's Day.

DRAMATIC CCTV footage captures the moment before a speeding car smashes into a local pub causing extensive damage in the early hours of Mother's Day morning.

The South Kolan Pub owners Alec and Jo Duffy woke to the destruction just after 1.30am.

Mr Duffy said the driver of the four-wheel-drive was lucky to be alive.

"Half the pub is gone," he said.

Car crashes into South Kolan Pub: HARD HIT: A four wheel drive can be seen speeding past the camera moments before it hit the South Kolan Pub in the early hours of Mother's Day. The car ended up on its roof and the pub received extensive damage.

"The man in his thirties was lucky to only have a cut on his arm.

"His brand new 200 series Landcruiser was on its roof and a complete write off.

"As they say there's never a dull moment at the South Kolan Pub."

The publicans who live on site said the impact was so severe debris from the pub was all over the road.

"Even inside the pub, tables were knocked over by flying debris," he said.

"The driver was so lucky he didn't hit the power poles out the front.

"You can see by the skid marks there wasn't much room for error."

The pub which is hosting a Mother's Day event with 140 people today definitely has the Aussie Spirit as Mr Duffy said "the show will go on".

He said after a few phone calls helpers came from everywhere in the early hours of the morning and by 8.30am the place was secure enough to hold the luncheon.

"You just have to get on with it," Mr Duffy said.

"The community out here is fantastic; the staff were here cleaning up shortly after it happened."

The damage caused to the pub was likely to cost upwards of $150,000 Mr Duffy said.

The luncheon will kick off at noon and there are a small number of tables left for anyone who is interested.

Mr Duffy said some of the toilets were out of action but portaloos would arrive before the event.

The pub will close earlier than usual tonight to secure the hotel after the damage to external walls and doors.