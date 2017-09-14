Driver loses licence after being caught out

Carkeet, 20, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed at 10.25pm on March 2.

Carkeet, 20, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed at 10.25pm on March 2.

DRIVER Tobias Carkeet lost his licence for six months after being caught driving when unlicensed because of demerit points.

Carkeet, 20, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed at 10.25pm on March 2.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Carkeet was suspended at the time because of the allocation of demerit points.

Police had intercepted Carkeet that night driving a Holden Commodore and he'd been given a ticket for a traffic offence.

And a check by officers revealed that his learner's permit had been disqualified from January 24 until April 23.

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said Carkeet was not aware his licence had been suspended and then been co-operative with police.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said although he was only 20, Carkeet had accrued a traffic record - this being his third time before the court with prior offences of drink driving, and for driving when never licensed.

She said that to date Carkeet had not been a responsible driver.

He was fined $500 and disqualified for six months.