Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSTED: A man who racked up so many fines he lost his licence was again caught doing something illegal on the roads.
BUSTED: A man who racked up so many fines he lost his licence was again caught doing something illegal on the roads.
Crime

Driver loses all 12 demerit points in just two years

Amber Hooker
by
28th Nov 2018 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has realised the costly mistake of ignoring his mail after his decision to drive landed him in court.

David Francis Fleming was caught driving on a demerit-point suspended licence in Kawana on November 10 after he racked up enough fines to lose all 12 points in just two years.

Fleming pleaded guilty to the charge in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where the self-represented man admitted he "doesn't keep track of his points" or mail.

The court heard Fleming he was sent a warning letter on March 29 when he had lost eight points.

He was convicted and fined $350 and disqualified from obtaining or holding a licence for six months.

caloundra magistrates court driving offence scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ROAD CLOSURES: Bushfires shut down section of Bruce Highway

    ROAD CLOSURES: Bushfires shut down section of Bruce Highway

    News THE Queensland Police Service has warned motorists that the Bruce Highway has been shut down from Taylors Lane south...

    'CATASTROPHIC CONDITIONS': Fireys warn it's not over yet

    'CATASTROPHIC CONDITIONS': Fireys warn it's not over yet

    Weather 'Uncharted' weather conditions continue to smash the state

    Rail services cancelled from Bundaberg to Mackay

    Rail services cancelled from Bundaberg to Mackay

    News Long distance rail services cancelled amid fires

    MELTING HEARTS: Firefighter rescues puppy at Deepwater

    MELTING HEARTS: Firefighter rescues puppy at Deepwater

    News Puppy rescued amid Deepwater devastation

    Local Partners