Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bus driver is dead after slamming into a truck. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly
A bus driver is dead after slamming into a truck. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly
News

Bus driver dies in horror truck crash

11th Jul 2019 8:22 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM

A bus driver is dead and eight others are injured after his vehicle smashed into a truck strewn across the highway in the northwest of Victoria.

Emergency services rushed to the Western Highway at Pimpinio just after 2am today to reports of the violent crash and found the bus pinned to the truck.

Traumatised patients on the roadside. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly
Traumatised patients on the roadside. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly

Police are investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash, but officers believe the bus had nowhere to go after the truck's trailers dislodged and blocked the highway in both directions.

The bus smashed into the truck, a B-double, not long after its trailers became dislodged and were strewn across the highway.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the bus driver died at the scene.

 

The bus was carrying about 60 passengers when it crashed, and more than 30 of them have been taken to Wimmera Health Care, in the nearby town of Horsham, for assessment.

Two crash victims were flown from the scene and taken to hospital in Melbourne, while six others were driven by paramedics to Horsham.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are attending the scene.

More Stories

crash fatality injuries seniors-news victoria

Top Stories

    Fair Work reveals shocking lack of compliance on farms

    premium_icon Fair Work reveals shocking lack of compliance on farms

    Rural THE Wide Bay region has been identified as being at the highest risk for non-compliance of workplace laws in the horticultural industry.

    IN COURT: 37 listed to appear in Bundy court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 37 listed to appear in Bundy court today

    Crime See who is listed to appear in Bundaberg court today.

    • 11th Jul 2019 7:51 AM
    Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    premium_icon Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    News Raising the bar with new standards and more access to information

    LifeFlight missions soar as crews call for a doctor onboard

    premium_icon LifeFlight missions soar as crews call for a doctor onboard

    News Bundaberg LifeFlight crew clocks up most missions ever.