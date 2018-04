A TEENAGER is dead after a tragic Anzac Day accident west of Rockhampton.

The 19-year-old was driving south on the Fitzroy Development Road about 15km north of Dingo about 7.30pm Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned.

The young man, from Devereux Creek in the Mackay area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More to come