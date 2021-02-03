Driver involved in fatal crash was suspended: Court

A young Logan supermarket worker was busted driving on a licence which had been suspended due to the accumulation of 24 demerit points just four days before he was back on the road and involved in a fatal accident which killed Waterford West motorcyclist Zac Jones.

Kingston man Simona Asiata, 25, who Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard works at a Browns Plains distribution centre for a major supermarket, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving without a licence due to the accumulation of demerit points.

Kingston man Simona Asiata, 25. Picture: Alex Treacy

The fatal accident, involving up to 11 people, occurred at the intersection of Kingston and Wembley roads, Logan Central at about 1pm on June 21 last year, when Asiata and Mr Jones attempted to merge into the same lane.

The court heard Asiata's "standard of driving was not at fault" as Mr Jones was travelling at excessive speed.

However, Asiata "shouldn't have been there", according to Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll; he had racked up 24 demerit points since 2018 and was driving without a licence due to this accumulation.

Deceased Waterford West motorcyclist Zac Jones. Picture: File

The court heard Asiata told police after the fatal accident he was just "driving to the shops for lunch".

Incredibly, the defendant was busted just four days earlier at Eagle Farm doing the same thing.

It was submitted on Asiata's behalf the incident caused him "great worry and trauma".

Mr O'Driscoll said it was a "most unfortunate set of circumstances".

Memorial for deceased Waterford West motorcyclist Zac Jones. Picture: Supplied

"You chose to drive a motor vehicle and very serious consequences flowed," he said.

"You may not have been responsible for the accident but you shouldn't have been there."

He described Asiata's traffic history as "deplorable" and noted he had previously been convicted of driving without due care and attention in 2018, a year he racked up nine demerit points, followed by six points in 2019 and a further nine points in 2020.

He fined Asiata a total of $1500 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Memorial for deceased Waterford West motorcyclist Zac Jones. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as Driver involved in fatal crash was demerit point suspended: Court