Driver injured in Cunningham Hwy crash

Emma Clarke
by
6th Nov 2018 7:11 AM

A PERSON has escaped serious injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the Cunningham Hwy early this morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Blackstone just before 6am.

A man in his 30s was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency services are still on scene but the highway is not closed.

blackstone cunningham hwy ipswich hospital qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

