Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle “well-alight in the middle of the road”
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle “well-alight in the middle of the road” Sarah Barnham
News

Police not investigating after a car burst into flames

Zizi Averill
Melanie Whiting
,
29th Jul 2020 9:30 PM | Updated: 30th Jul 2020 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE THURS 7.30AM: POLICE are not investigating after a car burst into flames at Slade Point.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car fire on Petrel St at 9.10pm yesterday, had been deemed "not suspicious".

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle "well-alight in the middle of the road".

Within 20 minutes crews had suppressed the blaze and had made the area safe, she said.

The QFES spokeswoman said paramedics were initially called to the fire, but were told not to attend.

It is understood the car's driver was in shock, but all occupants were able to escape the vehicle uninjured.

INITIAL 9.30PM: A DRIVER is in shock after a car burst into flames in Slade Point tonight.

Police and fire crews were called to a car fire in Petrel Street about 9pm.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

The driver is understood to be in shock but all occupants are out of the vehicle.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Community Newsletter SignUp
car fire mackay crime mackay qfes slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Submerged car in Burnett river allegedly stolen

        premium_icon Submerged car in Burnett river allegedly stolen

        News Police are urging the public and any witnesses with information to come forward as the search for the driver continues.

        • 30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        New gel blaster range opening as popularity in Bundy booms

        premium_icon New gel blaster range opening as popularity in Bundy booms

        News GEL blasters have become such a big deal in Bundy that one retailer is planning to...

        REVEALED: Masterplan for new campus at Bundy school

        premium_icon REVEALED: Masterplan for new campus at Bundy school

        News A development application has been submitted for the upgrades

        NAMED: Everyone expected in Bundy court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone expected in Bundy court today

        News A full list of people expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.