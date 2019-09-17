Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRIBUTE: A memorial set up at the crash site on Mackay-Bucasia Road for Jack Dunwoodie
TRIBUTE: A memorial set up at the crash site on Mackay-Bucasia Road for Jack Dunwoodie
Crime

Driver ignored roadblock at scene of teen’s fatal crash

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
17th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNLICENSED driver on a Macca's run sped through a police roadblock as officers were investigating the fatal crash that killed Mackay teen Jack Dunwoodie.

Now Aaron Cox must show why Magistrate Mark Nolan should not disqualify his licence after police prosecutions called for a court-ordered driving ban.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Cox had ignored the road closed signs - thinking it was an RBT and licence check site - because he did not want to be busted driving without a licence, which had expired in April.

 

Jack Dunwoodie was killed on August 22, 2019 in a single vehicle crash at Mount Pleasant.
Jack Dunwoodie was killed on August 22, 2019 in a single vehicle crash at Mount Pleasant.

 

As the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the fatality on Mackay Bucasia Rd on August 22 Cox sped by destroying a traffic cone and nearly collided with a police officer, who was forced to jump out the way.

He later told police he continued through the crash zone because he thought "I've come this far I might as well keep going".

Self represented, Cox pleaded guilty to reckless and unlicensed driving and ignoring a traffic diversion.

Police noted down the vehicle registration number and went to a Beaconsfield address at 11.45pm. Cox walked out the unit saying "I surrender".

He told officers he had been driving to McDonald's to get food while his girlfriend was in the shower.

Prosecutor Sergeant Hannah Beaumont called for his licence to be disqualified, and Mr Nolan issued Cox with a show cause notice for why it should not.

The case was adjourned to October 8 for sentence.

More Stories

jack dunwoodie mackay courts mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Bag lady on a mission to save the earth

    premium_icon Bag lady on a mission to save the earth

    News SHIRLEY Lewis lives her life ASAP: As Sustainably As Possible.

    Exciting project: Update on the Gateway to moor development

    premium_icon Exciting project: Update on the Gateway to moor development

    News WITH more than 30 per cent of the harbour dredged, the latest update on The Gateway...

    Reef science shows local impacts for Burnett—Mary catchment

    premium_icon Reef science shows local impacts for Burnett—Mary catchment

    News AN ACADEMIC who has worked on water quality data explains how the Burnett Mary’s...