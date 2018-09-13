Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO CAR CRASH: Two ambulances are on scene at a multi-vehicle accident in Tucki Tucki on Wednesday afternoon.
TWO CAR CRASH: Two ambulances are on scene at a multi-vehicle accident in Tucki Tucki on Wednesday afternoon. Matthew Deans
News

Driver has possible broken jaw after high speed crash

Alison Paterson
by
12th Sep 2018 4:09 PM

TWO vehicles have crashed leaving one driver with a possible broken jaw at around 3.40pm today at Tucki Tucki and one driver has been taken to hospital.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said two road ambulances are currently on scene at the Wyrallah Rd incident which he described as a "high speed crash."

"The multi-vehicle crash at Wyrallah Rd (between Wyrallah Ferry Rd and Bridge St) has two units on scene," he said,

"One driver is a 35-year-old woman who is concious and breathing but suffering from shock," he said.

"But the other driver, a 25-year-old-man who is also concious, breathing and suffering shock looks as though he may have a fractured jaw."

It is understood one driver has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital while other declined transport.

The spokesman said the road is currently blocked.

"The Rural Fire Service is also on scene," he said.

ambulance nsw car crash northern rivers crash rural fire service tucki tucki wyrallah road
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bundy nurse: Why I had to walk away from aged care

    premium_icon Bundy nurse: Why I had to walk away from aged care

    News CAROLYN Waters couldn't take it any longer. Now she's told her shocking story.

    • 13th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Jobseeker opportunity: Bundy's special employment event

    premium_icon Jobseeker opportunity: Bundy's special employment event

    News BUNDABERG Options Day is set to open opportunities for locals

    • 13th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Vanuatuan villagers call for farm job help after volcanoes

    Vanuatuan villagers call for farm job help after volcanoes

    News Islanders dealing with smoke, ash

    • 13th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Aged care ratios come with hidden danger: Hinkler MP

    premium_icon Aged care ratios come with hidden danger: Hinkler MP

    Politics Pitt speaks out on aged care issue

    • 13th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners