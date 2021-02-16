Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police roadside breath testing operation in action. FILE PHOTO.
A police roadside breath testing operation in action. FILE PHOTO.
News

Driver going wrong way around roundabout was .216 drunk

Darryn Nufer
16th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Yeppoon drink-driver caught driving the wrong way around a roundabout, was more than four times the legal limit.

Zachary Shannon Cossens, 21, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving and failing to drive on the left side of the road.

The court heard that at 12.20am on January 27, police saw a white Holden Commodore enter the roundabout at the intersection of Appleton Drive and Yeppoon Road.

The Commodore travelled around the roundabout on the wrong side of the road and when it exited onto Appleton Drive it continued on the wrong side.

Police intercepted the vehicle and asked Cossens why he was driving on the incorrect side.

Cossens told police he was unaware he was going the wrong way.

He subsequently returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.216.

Cossens told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale he made "a very emotional and regretful decision" to drive that night and added that he was "fully remorseful" for his actions.

The court heard Cossens had no similar offending on his history.

Ms Beckinsale fined him $1400 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

READ: AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

 

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Yeppoon drink-driver crashes into parked car

Meth 'gift' from a friend lands man in court

Teen touches police officer outside Yeppoon pub

More Stories

drink-driving tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court zachary shannon cossens
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    New Facebook product mocked

    New Facebook product mocked
    • 16th Feb 2021 9:18 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning crashes: Woman suffers ‘significant’ injury

        Premium Content Morning crashes: Woman suffers ‘significant’ injury

        News Emergency crews in the region have been kept busy with not one, but two crashes this morning.

        The little country corner shop that just can’t stay closed

        Premium Content The little country corner shop that just can’t stay closed

        News It has been a prominent business of the small rural town near Childers since the...

        Young man loses car after hoon act in front of police

        Premium Content Young man loses car after hoon act in front of police

        News The court heard the man has been without his licence and car for almost 18...

        Upgrades at popular holiday site to increase visitor numbers

        Premium Content Upgrades at popular holiday site to increase visitor numbers

        News With works underway the upgrade will allow the holiday park to accept more bookings...