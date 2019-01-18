Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cairns Road Policing Unit is urging motorists
The Cairns Road Policing Unit is urging motorists
Crime

Driver clocked 74km/hr over speed limit

by Danielle Buckley
18th Jan 2019 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has been slapped with a $1218 fine after he was clocked travelling 74km/hr over the speed limit on a highway south of Brisbane.

The 47-year-old man was driving along Mount Lindsay Highway at Regents Park about midday yesterday, when police allegedly clocked him driving 154km/hr in an 80km/hr zone.

The driver was issued with a $1218, lost eight demerit points and had his licence suspended for six months.

Police later stopped another driver at midnight who was doing 158km/hr on the Pacific Motorway at Springwood.

This driver was also given a high range speeding fine and had his registration plates seized and car immobilised for seven days.

Logan senior constable Jen Wallis urged drivers to stick to the speed limits.

"Against popular belief, police officers don't enjoy writing speed tickets," she said.

"Officers would rather write no tickets and have a day that doesn't involve speed related traffic accidents or deaths on the roads.

"Every kilometre over the speed limit increases the risk to yourself and other road users."

editors picks queensland speeding traffic fine

Top Stories

    Drone to keep watch at Bundy's Australia Day event

    premium_icon Drone to keep watch at Bundy's Australia Day event

    News HEADING out to Bucca Retreat this Australia Day?

    • 18th Jan 2019 2:30 PM
    Concrete truck driver airlifted after rollover

    Concrete truck driver airlifted after rollover

    News Investigation underway into cause of crash

    LifeFlight Bundaberg flies through vital training session

    LifeFlight Bundaberg flies through vital training session

    News Bundaberg LifeFlight crews hit the coast for important training

    Queensland bowel cancer hotspots revealed

    premium_icon Queensland bowel cancer hotspots revealed

    News Regional areas across the country have higher rates