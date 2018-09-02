Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury.
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury. Clayton's Towing
Crime

Driver found 'wandering along road' after horrific crash

2nd Sep 2018 2:24 PM

THE driver of a vehicle that was left in a mangled mess after a horrifying crash was found by emergency services "wandering along the road".

 

The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury.
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury. Clayton's Towing

The man crashed the silver sedan on the Old Bruce Hwy at Federal about 6.25am today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the crew dispatched to the crash found the driver a short distance from the scene walking away from the wreckage.

 

The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury.
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury. Clayton's Towing

"They did first aid until an ambulance arrived a very short time later," he said.

Queensland Ambulance Service took the man, aged in his 20s, to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a minor head injury.

clayton's towing editors picks federal traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ulton Race Day 2018

    premium_icon Ulton Race Day 2018

    Photos Photos from the Ulton Race Day.

    • 2nd Sep 2018 3:39 PM
    HEAD INJURY: Crash victim airlifted from Monto Hospital

    HEAD INJURY: Crash victim airlifted from Monto Hospital

    Breaking Paramedics are treating one person following a car crash at Monto

    14-year-old boy hit by car airlifted in serious condition

    14-year-old boy hit by car airlifted in serious condition

    Breaking Fourteen-year-old Bundaberg boy in serious condition after crash

    REVEALED: Fracking could ruin our 'green, clean' reputation

    premium_icon REVEALED: Fracking could ruin our 'green, clean' reputation

    Environment A bigger fracking industry in Wide Bay could be catastrophic: report

    Local Partners