Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver found dead in truck off NSW highway

26th Nov 2019 6:27 AM

A truck driver has been found dead in his vehicle after it veered off a highway and struck trees in south-west NSW.

A passing motorist found the 4.5-tonne truck some distance off the Silver City Highway at Scotia, 130km north of Wentworth, about 11.50am on Monday.

Police say the truck had travelled about 400m off the highway, striking several trees before coming to a stop. The driver, believed to be a 77-year-old man from Broken Hill, had died at the scene.

More Stories

editors picks nsw scotia silver city highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        premium_icon 1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        News A FORMER drug addict told the Bundaberg Magistrates yesterday she knew there was something wrong with her friend Gregory Armstrong after not seeing him for a week.

        Proposed Bundy mine: Huge turnout for protest

        premium_icon Proposed Bundy mine: Huge turnout for protest

        Business MEMBERS of the Bundaberg community came together over the weekend and raised...

        Paradise Dam to drop to 42 per cent within a week

        premium_icon Paradise Dam to drop to 42 per cent within a week

        News THE massive water release from Paradise Dam is expected to end next Monday, which...